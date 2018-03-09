JUST IN
US 'a long way' from negotiations with North Korea: Rex Tillerson
North Korea talks invite vindicates Trump's isolation strategy: Mike Pence

North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization is evidence that Trump's strategy working, Pence said

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Mike Pence (Photo:Wikipedia)
Kim Jong Un's decision to invite Donald Trump to a historic summit is evidence that the American leader's efforts to isolate his North Korean counterpart are bearing fruit, US Vice President Mike Pence said today.

"North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization -- while suspending all ballistic missile and nuclear testing -- is evidence that President Trump's strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working," Pence said in a statement.

"Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same: all sanctions remain in place and the maximum pressure campaign will continue until North Korea takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program.

First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 22:55 IST

