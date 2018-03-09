North Korea talks invite vindicates Trump's isolation strategy: Mike Pence

Kim Jong Un's decision to invite to a historic summit is evidence that the American leader's efforts to isolate his North Korean counterpart are bearing fruit, US Vice said today.

"North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization -- while suspending all ballistic missile and nuclear testing -- is evidence that Trump's strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working," Pence said in a statement.

"Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same: all sanctions remain in place and the maximum pressure campaign will continue until takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program.

