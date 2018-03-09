North Korea talks invite vindicates Trump's isolation strategy: Mike Pence

-
ALSO READKim Jong-un invites S Korea's President Moon to N Korea at 'earliest date' Kim Jong Un invites South Korean President Moon to summit in Pyongyang North Korea assassinated Kim Jong-nam with chemical weapon: US Five assumptions we make about North Korea - and why they're wrong North Korea poses substantial nuclear threat to US: Kim Jong-un
-
Kim Jong Un's decision to invite Donald Trump to a historic summit is evidence that the American leader's efforts to isolate his North Korean counterpart are bearing fruit, US Vice President Mike Pence said today.
"North Korea's desire to meet to discuss denuclearization -- while suspending all ballistic missile and nuclear testing -- is evidence that President Trump's strategy to isolate the Kim regime is working," Pence said in a statement.
"Our resolve is undeterred and our policy remains the same: all sanctions remain in place and the maximum pressure campaign will continue until North Korea takes concrete, permanent, and verifiable steps to end their nuclear program.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU