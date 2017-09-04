North Korea test of hydrogen bomb heightens Kim Jong Un's threats

said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb with “unprecedentedly big power” that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, a significant escalation of its threats to strike the

Sunday’s test, North Korea’s first since President took office, was a “perfect success” and confirmed the precision and technology of the bomb, according to the Korean Central News Agency. Energy from the explosion, near the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in northeast North Korea, was about six times stronger than the nuclear test of last September, South Korea’s weather agency said.





ALSO READ: Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron call for tougher sanctions against N Korea “It’s big —an order of magnitude bigger than anything else we’ve seen the North explode,” Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of Studies at Monterey, California, said of the latest test. “A larger weapon can obviously wreak more destruction. But I think there is also a political aspect -the North want an arsenal as modern as anyone else.”

Trump said in a series of Twitter messages that North Korea’s “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the ” While stopping short of his warnings last month of “fire and fury” if the regime keeps threatening the US, he added, “ is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with will not work, they only understand one thing!”

The administration will draft a new set of sanctions, seeking to stop companies that work with from doing business with American firms, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I am going to draft a sanctions package to send to the president for his strong consideration that anybody that wants to do trade or business with them would be prevented from doing trade or business with us,” Mnuchin said. “People need to cut off economically. This is unacceptable behaviour.”

“All options are on the table,” Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on public broadcaster NHK.

Still, while South Korean President said in a statement that he was furious about the test, he also urged to agree to negotiations.

China’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the nuclear test. “ urges to abide by Security Council resolutions, stop taking actions that will worsen the situation and at the same time won’t benefit its own interests, and to return to the path of dialogue to solve the problem,” it said.

Xi and Russian President agreed to deal “appropriately” with the test and to stick to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Bloomberg