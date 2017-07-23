North Korea warns South Korea for condemning ballistic missile test

-
North Korea has warned South Korea for condemning their country's intercontinental ballistic missile test, saying that the latter would have to pay a harsh price for it.
Sputnik quoted media reports saying that the North Korean paper Rodong Sinmun stated that South Korea would pay a price in the harshest way for daring to challenge their loft system and self-defence measure.
On July 19, the South Korean National Assembly adopted a resolution criticising North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile test, saying that continued provocations by the latter could lead to the extinction of the country's leadership.
Earlier on July 4, North Korea conducted its first successful test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, that it says can "reach anywhere in the world."
An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile reached a height of 2,802 kilometres (1741 miles).
