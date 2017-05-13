'North Korea will have dialogue with US under right condition'

Trump recently has said he would be honoured to meet the North's leader, Kim Jong Un

A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday Pyongyang would have dialogue with the administration if conditions were right, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.



Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s foreign ministry director general for affairs, made the comment to reporters in Beijing as she was travelling home from Norway, Yonhap said.



“We’ll have dialogue if the conditions are there,” she told reporters when asked if the North was preparing to hold talks with the Trump administration, according to Yonhap.



When asked if was also preparing to talk with the new government in South Korea, of liberal President Moon Jae-in, Choe said: “We’ll see.”



The comments by Choe, who is a veteran member of the North’s team of nuclear negotiators, came amid stepped up efforts to press and ease tension over its pursuit of nuclear arms.



President warned in an interview with Reuters in late April that a “major, major conflict” with the North was possible, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute over its nuclear and missile programs.



Trump later said he would be “honoured” to meet the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, under the right conditions.





