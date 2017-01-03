North Korea will not test ballistic missile on US: Donald Trump

President-elect has assured Americans that will not test an intercontinental that could reach the even as he criticised for failing to help rein in its reclusive ally's nuclear ambitions.

His comments come a day after North Korean leader in his televised New Year address appeared to try to put pressure on Trump by announcing that Pyongyang is in the "final stages" of developing an intercontinental (ICBM) which can carry nuclear warheads.

" just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US," Trump tweeted.

It was not clear if Trump, who is scheduled to be sworn in as the President on January 20, was expressing doubts about North Korea's nuclear capabilities or was planning preventative action.

He went on to repeat his claim that was not doing enough to help the rein in and its leader, saying, " has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!" Trump wrote.

Since winning the election, Trump has suggested at least twice that China-- North Korea's economic benefactor and only real ally -- is not pulling its weight when it comes to reining in Kim Jong Un's regime.

Although the has made it clear that it would never accept as a nuclear state, this is probably the first time Trump has clearly stated his policy on the isolated Stalinist state.

In his speech, Kim had said was now a "military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy".

has conducted two nuclear tests over the last year, raising fears that it has made significant nuclear advances. But it has never successfully test-fired long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Experts estimate it might take less than five years for to test-fire an ICBM. But experts say the country has made enormous strides in the missile and nuclear fields since Kim took over as leader from his father Kim Jong-Il, who died in December 2011.