North Korea’s chief negotiator Ri Son Gwon struck a jovial tone as he sat down on Tuesday morning for his country’s first formal talks with in more than two years. He joked about how the sub-zero temperatures reflected frosty ties and asked for the proceedings to be broadcast live — a request that turned down. After a few hours, announced that would join the next month in Pyeongchang, a ski town not far from their shared border. Yet as the day wore on, and proposed talks on ending North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, the mood appeared to sour. Ri issued a “strong complaint” that dared to even raise the possibility of denuclearisation at such an early stage. North Korea’s participation in the starting February 9 brings potential benefits to the troubled Korean peninsula, which has been spanided for more than 70 years. gets the opportunity to ease the global pressure on his isolated regime, while South Korean President Moon Jae-in can bet on a more peaceful and claim a victory in his push for dialogue. But the long-term dilemma remains: sees its nuclear weapons — and the ability to use them against the US — as the only thing protecting against an American invasion. At the same time, US President views Kim’s nuclear arsenal as an intolerable threat, one that must be eradicated by war if necessary. All of North Korea’s “high-end strategic weapons” are targeted at the US, Ri said at the conclusion of the talks Tuesday, according to South Korean media. Ahead of the talks, the US and Japan sought reassurances from Moon that he would continue to press Kim over his weapons program. In his annual New Year’s Day address, Kim blasted the “vicious sanctions” and American efforts to isolate on the world stage. He also taunted Trump boasting of a credible nuclear deterrent that would prevent the US “from starting an adventurous war.”

In pitching talks with South Korea, Kim sought to exacerbate tensions in Seoul’s alliance with the US. He called for Koreans to solve their own problems, a sentiment that was repeated in the joint statement from the talks on Tuesday.

For Moon, it’s a tempting message. Earlier this year, as US officials signalled they would tolerate casualties in in a preemptive strike against North Korea, the South Korean leader pledged to prevent war at all costs. At the same time, doesn’t want to see the US cut a deal with Pyongyang that freezes its nuclear program in a way that eliminates a threat to Washington while leaving exposed, according to Youngshik Bong, a researcher at Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies in

“Then will be left cold and dry, with still possessing nuclear weapons and missiles,” Bong said.

For now, the US remains on the sidelines, even as Trump on Saturday suggested he could meet Kim under the right conditions, calling the talks over the “a big start.” Despite the frictions over nuclear weapons, the two sides also agreed on Tuesday to hold a military dialogue and resolve problems through negotiations.

They plan to hold another round of talks, though haven’t yet agreed on the exact date.

At the same time, Kim had another message for the US on Tuesday. A commentary in the state-run Minju Joson said “it’ll be wise for the US to face reality” and accept as a nuclear state. “ wants time,” Gordon Chang, author of "Nuclear Showdown: Takes on the World,” told Bloomberg Television earlier Tuesday. “He doesn’t want the US to strike his nuclear and missile facilities, so really what he is trying to do is make sure the status quo continues. And one of the ways to do that is to create optimism in the world.”