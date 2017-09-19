Northrop to buy Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion

Grumman agreed to buy ATK for $7.8 billion, bolstering the missile and space businesses of one of the US’s largest



holders will receive $134.50 a share in cash, the said in a statement Monday. The price is 22 per cent above the stock’s closing level Friday. also will assume $1.4 billion in net debt.



The deal for expands Northrop’s product line-up in areas such as rocket propulsion, composites and munitions. The announcement follows another major aerospace transaction after United Technologies said this month that it will buy Rockwell Collins for $23 billion.Northrop, known for its Global Hawk drones, recently won a contract to build the next generation B-21 stealth bomber and does significant work on the F-35 fighter jet. The contractor is competing with Boeing to develop the next ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile defence system in the US, a programme that could be valued at as much as $85 billion.jumped 20 per cent to $131.99 before the start of regular trading in New York. was unchanged at $267.03.The deal will “create a broader company while adding potentially to the strength in areas like potentially the ICBM modernisation,” Philip Finnegan, director of corporate analysis for Teal Group, said before the tie-up was announced. “It adds to their technological capabilities.”The deal will enable to increase growth by expanding its offerings and joining two “complementary portfolios and technology-focused cultures,” Chief Executive Officer Wesley Bush said in the statement. It is expected to add to earnings in the first full year after closing, and to yield annual pretax cost savings of $150 million by 2020, the said.The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by regulators and shareholders.The acquisition marks a shift for Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop, which has recently focused on shareholder returns through stock buybacks and dividends. Bush hinted at the change in July, telling investors during the second-quarter earnings call that he was looking for acquisition opportunities to expand the contractor’s business.Bankers from Perella Weinberg Partners are advising Grumman, while Cravath, Swaine & Moore is the company’s legal counsel. Citigroup is advising Orbital, with Hogan Lovells as legal advisor.