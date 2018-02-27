Norway's wealth fund, world's biggest, doubles return in 2017 at $131 bn

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, doubled its return on investment in 2017, beating its benchmark, as strong global stock boosted the value of the portfolio, it said on Tuesday.

The fund earned a return of 13.7 percent in 2017, or $131 billion, up from 6.9 percent in 2016.

"The fund's cumulative return since inception has passed 4,000 billion Norwegian crowns .($511 billion). One out of four crowns of return was generated in 2017, after a very strong year for the fund," said in a statement.

"Again, our equity investments returned strongest with a return close to 20 percent."

The fund invests the proceeds from Norway's for future generations in stocks, bonds and abroad.

It is one of the world's largest shareholders, with investments in around 9,100 companies worldwide, equivalent to 1.4 percent of listed companies globally.

The fund's biggest single company investment at the end of 2017 was in Apple Inc, worth 66 billion crowns, ahead of at 51 billion and at 50 billion.

Apple was also the biggest single contributor to the fund's returns in 2017, ahead of Chinese group and

The fund's size is equivalent to $200,000 for every Norwegian man, woman and child.

The government withdrew 61 billion Norwegian crowns during 2017 to pay for public expenses, compared with 101 billion crowns in 2016.

earned an annual salary of 6.7 million crowns.

His chief investment officer for equity strategies, Petter Johnsen, earned more, with 7.4 million crowns. By comparison, the country's prime minister, Erna Solberg, earned 1.6 million crowns.