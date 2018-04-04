Not in trade war with China, says Trump after Beijing hits with new tariffs

-
US President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that the United States was in a trade war with China, hours after Beijing slapped tariffs on a list of US imports in retaliation for similar duties levied by the White House one day earlier.
"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
