Not only Trump, US millennials disapprove Congress as well: Polls

lost the millennial vote during the 2016 presidential campaign, but a new survey finds that Congress is also no more popular than the President among young adults, the media reported.

According to the first-ever political, social and economic survey of ethnically diverse young adults called the released on Thursday, two-thirds of millennials disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, as do 58 per cent of both Asian and Latino millennials.

Only 18 per cent of white millennials approve of Congress' performance, reports CNN.

The survey of the at the University of Chicago with the AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research aims to highlight how race and ethnicity shape the opinions of millennials, the country's largest and most diverse generation.

Most Asian-Americans, 70 per cent, disapprove of President Trump as do the majority of African-Americans at 78 per cent and Latinos at 71 per cent.

Disapproval ratings for Trump among white millennials are lower at 47 per cent, but still higher than approval ratings at 34 per cent.

Multiple polls have showed that Trump has the lowest approval ratings as a whole in recent history of modern Presidents, reports CNN.

More than half, 55 per cent of millennials aged between 18 to 29 voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, according to CNN exit polls.

The majority of millennials of all racial and ethnic groups -- 64 per cent of African-Americans, 63 per cent of Asian-Americans, 67 per cent of Latinos and 54 per cent of whites -- believe the country is on the wrong track.

This survey included results from 1,853 millennials identifying as African-American, Asian-American, Latino, white and from other racial and ethnic backgrounds.