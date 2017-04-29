Now, Amazon's Alexa can whisper, bleep & raise its pitch

In a bid to provide more natural voice experience, Amazon
has introduced new "Speech Synthesis Markup Language"(SSML) features to its voice assistant Alexa
that allows it to whisper, bleep and even change its pitch.
SSML is a standardised markup language that allows developers to control pronunciation, intonation, timing and emotion.
"We are excited to announce five new SSML tags in the US, Britain
and Germany
that you can use with Alexa, including whispers, expletive bleeps and more," the company said in a statement.
SSML support on Alexa
allows users to control how Alexa
generates speech from their skill's text responses. Developers can add pauses, change pronunciation, spell out a word and add short audio snippets.
Amazon
is set to host a webinar on May 18 on the new code, that will give a more clear idea on SSML.
