Now, Chinese mall allows women to 'store' their husbands while they shop

Shopping with girlfriends or wives may be one of the most tedious chores for men. Therefore, a in China's city has launched "husband storage" facility.

The transparent self-service pods in Shanghai's are equipped with a TV screen, a leather massage chair, and game consoles, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

"Men usually get bored when shopping with their female partners, so we have provided them a place to rest. They can play games and charge their mobile phones here," said Zhou Jun, who operates and maintains the pods.

Users scan to QR code to reserve a pod, which costs 20 yuan (around $3) for half an hour or 30 yuan per hour, Zhou said.

Since its launch one month ago, the "husband storage" facility has attracted dozens of persons every day.

"It's a good idea. My husband was always unhappy when shopping with me," said a female shopper surnamed Wang.

A male user surnamed Yang told Xinhua news agency that the facility has hundreds of classic video games, which reminded him of his childhood.

However, not everyone is happy about the pods. Some wives have complained that it is no fun shopping alone.

"Who will carry my bag, chat with me and offer advice if my husband is sitting in a pod enjoying himself," said a female shopper surnamed He.

Zhou said in the future the pods will be quipped with a curtain, air-conditioning and headsets to ensure a better user experience.

