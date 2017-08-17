Now, HBO's social media accounts hacked after GOT episode leaks online

HBO's troubles are just getting worse as on Wednesday night hackers took control of the network's social media accounts.



According to Variety, a hacking group broke into company's Twitter and Facebook accounts.



"Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security - ourmine .Org -> Contact," read a message on both social platforms.The Twitter account for "Game of Thrones" was also misused. However, HBO managed to scrap the offending tweets shortly after they were posted.This comes after HBO Spain accidentally broadcast "Game of Thrones" season seven episode 6 four days before its official release.The news of hack first broke out on July 31 when the hackers reportedly released a handful of unaired episodes of HBO shows, as well as other internal data, online.After that, unaired episodes of the season nine of the show "Curb Your Enthusiasm" was leaked online.The episodes from the upcoming installment of the series found their way on the Internet, one month before the original airing date, October 1.