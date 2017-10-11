Now, Skype users can chat with Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana

is introducing an update for its that will have built-in support for its digital assistant

"will be gradually rolled out" for on both and platforms, starting with the US, The Verge reported late on Tuesday.

Users will be able to start a private chat with in and the assistant will give them quick suggestions while responding to text chats.

"With Cortana's in-context assistance, it's easier to keep your conversations going by having suggest useful information based on your chat, like restaurant options or movie reviews. also suggests smart replies, allowing you to respond to any message quickly and easily -- without typing a thing," wrote in a blog post.

The update to integrate with was announced more than a year-and-half ago. However, it is not clear what has been the reason for the delay, the report added.

The integration would be similar to what we have seen do with its assistant in "Allo" and with "Messenger".