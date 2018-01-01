JUST IN
Business Standard

Nuclear button is on my desk: North Korea's Kim Jong-Un in New Year speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said it is not a blackmail but reality

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

Kim Jong Un, North Korea
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he gestures while watching a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP | PTI

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was always within reach of the nuclear button in a defiant New Year message on Monday after months of escalating tensions over his country's weapons programme.

"The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality," said Kim, reiterating his claims that North Korea was a nuclear state.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 08:20 IST

