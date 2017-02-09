TRENDING ON BS
Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Barack Obama in letter sent from Guantanamo
Nuclear plant in France explodes, no contamination risk say authorities

The explosion allegedly happened outside the plant's nuclear zone

AFP | PTI  |  Caen 

Flamanville nuclear plant
Nuclear power plant 1 and 2 units in Flamanville, France. (Photo: Reuters)

An explosion at a nuclear power station in northern France on Thursday caused minor injuries but happened outside the plant's nuclear zone and posed no risk of contamination, authorities said.

"It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident," senior local official Olivier Marmion told AFP following the blast at the Flamanville plant 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cherbourg.

