Nude gunman kills three at Tennessee restaurant in US: Police

The police statement added that the nude gunman's rifle was wrestled away and he fled on foot

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

Tennessee waffle house shooting
Photo: @MNPDNashville (Twitter)

A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours on Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3:25 am.

"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.
First Published: Sun, April 22 2018. 17:39 IST

