Nude gunman kills three at Tennessee restaurant in US: Police

A nude gunman shot dead three people and injured at least four more in the early hours on Sunday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb southeast of Nashville, at 3:25 am.
"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.
