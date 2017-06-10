Number 1 priority is to get the best deal for America

Edited excerpt from the briefing by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to the media

Edited excerpt from the briefing by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to the media

Quick question for you related to the Paris climate agreement. Why does the president feel it’s important to continue to reduce carbon emissions and export clean energy technology? Spicer: I think he understands the importance of clean air and clean water, as I just mentioned, and a healthy environment, but also doing so in a way that provides American workers and our economy a way to grow. But obviously, as administrator Pruitt pointed out, we’ve got a lot of technology that we can export to other countries and help them. A very simple definition of ...

Sean Spicer