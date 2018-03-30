NYSE in talks to acquire Chicago Stock Exchange for $70 mn: Report

-
ALSO READNSE keen to buy 25% stake in Dhaka stock exchange to rival China NSE is back in race to buy 25% stake in the Dhaka Stock Exchange Coinbase exchange at the heart of the bitcoin frenzy Indian exchanges terminate licensing tie up with foreign players NSE is said to seek Singapore Exchange delay on single-stock futures
-
Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is in talks to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, a month-and-a-half after US regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors.
NYSE may pay about $70 million for CHX, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
CHX and NYSE did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU