Walmart in talks with Humana for deeper partnership but deal said unlikely

NYSE in talks to acquire Chicago Stock Exchange for $70 mn: Report

NYSE may pay about $70 million for CHX, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

Reuters 

People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US | Photo: Reuters

Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is in talks to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, a month-and-a-half after US regulators blocked the sale of CHX to China-based investors.

NYSE may pay about $70 million for CHX, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CHX and NYSE did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
Fri, March 30 2018. 20:20 IST

