NYT to suspend senior White House reporter over alleged sexual misconduct

The announced that it will suspend Glenn Thrush, one of its most prominent journalists, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The move came after the news site Vox on Monday published a report containing allegations from four female journalists that Thrush, 50, who was appointed by The in January to cover the White House, had acted inappropriately toward them.

Before joining The New York Times, Thrush was the chief political correspondent at Politico and a senior staff writer for Politico Magazine. He also worked at Newsday.

The women cited in the Vox report described Thrush's behaviour as including unwanted kissing and touching. Three of the women were not identified by name. The fourth, Laura McGann, wrote the article, which was presented in the first person.

"The behaviour attributed to Glenn in the Vox story is very concerning and not in keeping with the standards and values of The New York Times," the daily said in a statement on Monday.

"We intend to fully investigate and while we do, Glenn will be suspended."

The began an inquiry into Thrush's behavior last week after learning that Vox planned to publish its article about him, according to an informed source.

In a statement on Monday, Thrush said: "I apologise to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately. Any behaviour that makes a woman feel disrespected or uncomfortable is unacceptable."

Thrush's byline has been among the most recognisable this year at The New York Times, where he was one of six reporters covering the White House full time.

In addition, American publishing giant Random House had recently announced that it would publish a book about President Donald Trump by Thrush and Maggie Haberman, another for The and a former colleague of Thrush's at Politico.

In a note to newsroom employees on Monday, Dean Baquet, the Executive Editor of The New York Times, said: "All allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously and it's critical that we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards of behaviour.

"The workplace culture we embrace at The New York Times, like our news report, places fairness, integrity and truth above all else."