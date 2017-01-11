Obama's farewell speech: Change happens when ordinary people get involved

-
Outgoing President Barack Obama on Tuesday said goodbye to the US citizens in a dramatic reinterpretation of a presidential farewell address.
"I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life," CNN quoted Obama as saying.
"This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," added Obama.
He said that he received a lot of messages and it was his turn to say thanks. While noting that America was a better place now, Obama told his supporters that they made him a better President.
"After eight years as your President, I still believe that, and it's not just my belief. It's the beating heart of our American idea -- our bold experiment in self-government," he said.
Instead of the Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks, Obama chose Chicago -- the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012 -- to address a sold-out crowd of supporters.
Earlier, he wrote on Facebook that he was returning to the city "where it all started."
