Obama's stock market legacy is hard to beat

With one day of his presidency to go, the S&P 500 was up 182% from Mr. Obama’s inauguration in January 2009, delivering an annualized return including dividends of 16.3%. In data since 1928, only Bill Clinton produced higher returns. And, if lower inflation under Mr. is taken into account, the real gap is tiny.

John Bilton, global head of multiasset strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, says the main cause of this equity boom was the geyser of money sprayed at the markets by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“It’s more I would say the Federal Reserve’s legacy that’s given this period of performance,” he said. “It’s been a phenomenal time to be an investor.”

Others give Mr. more credit, particularly for the tax cuts and spending of the Recovery Act in 2009, but also for resisting pressure to tighten fiscal policy more quickly and leaving the Fed alone.

“The important economic intervention he did was right at the beginning,” said Eric Lonergan, a fund manager at M&G Investments. “And after that he did nothing to disrupt loose monetary and fiscal policy. He could have done a lot of stupid things that he didn’t do.”

The stunning investment returns under Mr. owe a lot to the luck of his timing. He came to office in the midst of the worst recession in generations, when shares were cheap. While prices can always fall further, the 56% peak-to-trough plunge he inherited set a solid base for gains once the recovery began.

While Mr. might not get much credit for the boom, investors who listened to him would have done particularly well. In March 2009, just a week before stocks hit bottom, the new president gave the most contrarian investment advice possible: buy shares.

“Profit and earning ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it,” he said. He was right. Anyone who bought and held the S&P 500 based on his comments rode one of the biggest bull markets in history, more than tripling their money even before dividends.

Mr. Obama’s record is slightly less stellar when taken from the 2008 election, because the market’s post-Lehman’s crash was under way. From his election to Wednesday’s close, the S&P rose 10.4% a year, a gain beaten by Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush (although again after inflation Mr. would look better).

Markets are forward-looking, so it makes sense to think the effect of the president would be priced in before he takes office. The big rally since Mr. Trump was elected in November has been predicated on investor hope that he will deliver big tax cuts and fiscal stimulus.

Even if Mr. Trump sticks to investor-friendly policies, though, it is highly unlikely he will beat the market record of Mr. Obama’s time in office, purely because of the starting point. U.S. stocks are far from cheap, and on many valuation measures are already very expensive, while profits are high by historic standards.

Faster economic growth would surely help shares, but it is hard to see how either profits or valuations could grow enough to deliver annual returns of 16% a year for the next presidential term without either a leap in inflation or a gigantic share price bubble, both best avoided.

Investors might not like that news, but Mr. Trump should be unconcerned. His legacy will only be judged by the value of the stock market if it crashes.

