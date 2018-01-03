Ocean Infinity, with a high-tech US ship en route to resume hunt for MH370

A run by a US exploration firm is en route to resume the hunt for flight MH370 in a new bid to solve one of aviation's greatest mysteries.



The Airlines jet disappeared with 239 people on board in March 2014 en route from to after diverting from its flight path.



No sign of the plane was found in a 120,000 square kilometre (46,000 square mile) zone selected by of the jet's likely trajectory and the Australian-led hunt - the largest in history - was called off in January last year.But it looks set to resume soon. Research vessel Seabed Constructor, leased by exploration firm Ocean Infinity, has set off from for the with the aim of arriving in the by mid-January, a source familiar with the matter said.It is hoped by this time the Malaysian and Ocean Infinity will have finalised a deal for the hunt to resume.Malaysia's said negotiations for the firm to restart the hunt on a "no find, no fee" basis were in the final stages."They (Ocean Infinity) know we are very serious in taking their offer," he told AFP.A for the company added: "The company are awaiting final contract award before the search recommences."Ocean Infinity was one of three companies which had bid to resume the hunt.The source, who declined to be identified, said that the firm had decided to send the Seabed Constructor, a Norwegian research vessel, to the so that it was ready to start searching in a window of good weather expected in January and February.The vessel is carrying several autonomous submarines which can be launched from the boat to scour the seabed for fragments of the jet.Australia's national science body CSIRO released a report in April suggesting the doomed plane was "most likely" north of the former in an area of approximately 25,000 square kilometres.Only three confirmed fragments of MH370 have been found, all of them on western shores, including a two- metre wing part known as a flaperon.