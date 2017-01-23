Oil falls as signs of US output rise overshadow OPEC

prices fell one per cent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in US drilling activity outweighed news that and non- producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices were down 53 cents to $54.96 a barrel at 1026 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $52.61 a barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.1 percent, on Friday's close.

Ministers representing members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non- producers said at a meeting on Sunday that of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to be taken out of the market, 1.5 million bpd had already gone.

"A lot of this is already priced in and the U.S. rig count keeps rising and gathering pace," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at in Frankfurt.

U S drillers added most rigs in nearly four years last week, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

This extends an eight-month drilling recovery and is supporting signs that US production will continue to rise strongly just as other producers are cutting output.

"Baker Hughes said that 35 new rigs were activated last week, fuelling fears of a significant rise in US production which would offset the reduction by — and making a mockery of the Saudis' claim that they had managed to break the US shale drillers," said Ashley Kelty, research analyst at Cenkos Securities.

US production has risen more than 6 per cent since mid-2016, although it remains 7 percent below a historic high in 2015. It is back to levels of late 2014, when strong US crude output contributed to a crash in prices.