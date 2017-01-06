Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia discusses supply cuts

rose on Thursday after started talks with customers about a reduction in crude sales to support a plan by to lower global supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries promised in November to cut output to help prop up prices.

Under the deal, agreed to cut output by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 4.61 per cent of its October output of 10.544 million bpd.

"Aramco is approaching all its customers for possible cuts from February and discussing likely (supply) scenarios," one source told Reuters, referring to state giant Saudi Aramco.

"Nothing is confirmed yet," the source said, adding the scenarios were for cuts of 3-7 per cent.

Investors have been suspicious that may not cut as much as promised, but several sources told Reuters on Thursday the world's biggest exporter intended to lower exports to comply with the reductions.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 35 cents a barrel at $56.81 by 1340 GMT. US light crude was up 35 cents a barrel at $53.61. Both contracts rose by around 2 per cent on Wednesday.

"There remains a question mark over whether Opec, with a long history of non-compliance, will actually follow through (with the cuts). Very few respondents expect full compliance," (SGX) said, citing results from a survey of its participants.

"Three-quarters of those surveyed went for (crude) averaging within the current $50-$60 a barrel range (for 2017)," SGX added.

Analysts at said even if reduced production as promised, there was "only moderate spot price upside given the expected supply response to higher and new production".

The US bank said it expected Brent to peak at $59 a barrel by mid-2017.

In another sign of compliance with the cuts, Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC) has scheduled maintenance at oilfields for March and April, although it was not immediately clear how much exports might fall.

also found support from an American Petroleum Institute report showing US crude inventories fell 7.4 million barrels last week.

US government figures on inventories were due to be published at 11 am EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

A Reuters survey forecast the government report would show US crude stocks declined by about 2.2 million barrels in the week to December 30.