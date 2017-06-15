Oil sinks more than 3.5% on shock US gasoline stocks build

Oil prices
sank more than 3 per cent to their lowest in more than five weeks on Wednesday following US
data showing an unexpectedly large weekly build in US gasoline
inventories and International
Energy Agency (IEA)data projecting a big increase in non-OPEC
output in 2018.
The increase in US gasoline
inventories drove down RBOB
futures by more than 4 per cent, tugging Brent and US
crude futures lower with them, analysts said.
"The industry continues to turn a crude oil
surplus into a gasoline
and distillate product surplus," Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston said.
After rising for three consecutive days, Brent futures were down $1.81, or 3.7 per cent, at $46.91 by 12:44 pm. US
West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.75, or 3.8 per cent, at $44.71 per barrel. Both contracts hit their lowest since May 5, driving them into technically oversold territory.
The US
Energy Information Administration (EIA) said gasoline
inventories increased by 2.1 million barrels during the week ended June 9, while crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels.
That compares with analysts estimates in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 million barrel draw in gasoline
stocks and a 2.7 million barrel draw in crude inventories.
