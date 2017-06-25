Oil tanker explosion: At least 148 burnt to death, 75 injured, in Pakistan

The tanker caught fire and exploded apparently after fuel leakage from its damaged containers.

At least 148 people were on Sunday charred to death and 75 severely injured after an tanker caught fire and exploded on a highway in district of Pakistan's Province, according to media reports.



The tanker caught fire and exploded apparently after fuel leakage from its damaged containers. People had gathered around the tanker after it overturned to collect that had leaked out.



The fire brigade arrived on the site of the incident shortly after the blaze started and rescue operations were initiated.



Two fire engines battled the fire and eventually gained control over it.



At least six cars and 12 were burnt in the blaze.



The injured have transferred to District Headquarters Hospital, rescue officials said.

Press Trust of India