Olympics diplomacy: North Korea to send 230-member cheering squad to South

plans to send a 230-member cheering squad as part of its delegation to next month's Winter in South Korea, officials said today, as South Korea's announced his support of a proposal for the rivals' first unified Olympic team. The two Koreas have been pressing ahead with a flurry of projects to cooperate in the February 9-25 in Pyeongchang since North Korean leader Un abruptly said in a New Year's speech that he was willing to send a delegation to the games. Critics say Kim's overture is an attempt to use improved ties with to weaken US-led sanctions on while buying time to perfect his nuclear weapons program. The moves nevertheless have provided a temporary thaw in the Koreas' long-strained ties and fostered optimism that won't launch any new provocations, at least during the The North's participation in the "will serve as a chance to warm solidly frozen South-North ties," South Korean Moon Jae-in said during a visit with South Korean Olympic athletes. "But if we march together (during the opening ceremony) or field a single team, I think that can be a further step in developing South-North relations." Moon spoke while officials from the two Koreas were meeting at a border village for the third time in about a week, with saying it will send a 230-member cheering squad to the as well as a delegation to the Pyeongchang Paralympics in March. The officials also discussed fielding a joint women's team and having their athletes march under a "unification flag" depicting the Korean Peninsula, instead of their respective national flags, during the opening ceremony, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry. It said proposed that its Olympic to across the heavily fortified land border. During earlier talks, the two Koreas agreed that the North will send a 140-member art troupe as part of its Olympic delegation, along with athletes, high-level officials, journalists and a demonstration team. The ideas floated by the two Koreas are highly symbolic and emotional. But South Korean media predicted only up to 10 North Korean athletes would end up being covered by an additional quota by the Olympic Committee to compete in Pyeongchang because no North Koreans are currently qualified. A pair of North Korean figure skaters qualified for this year's Olympics, but missed a deadline to confirm their participation. Some conservative critics say North Korea's cheering and artistic squads are too big, and worry the North may try to steal the show at the to launch what they call a "peace offensive." also sent female cheering squads when it attended previous sports events in The groups, dubbed "beauty squads" by South Korean media, often received more attention than their athletes. Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, was a member of a 2005 squad. The IOC said recently it has "kept the door open" for to take part in the games.

IOC officials are to meet with sports and government officials from the two Koreas and officials from the Pyeongchang organizing committee in on Saturday. wants the IOC to allow the team's 23- Olympic roster to be expanded so that several North Korean players can be added without removing any of the South Korean players. If a joint squad is realised, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team. There are worries in that adding new players less than a month before the would weaken the team and deprive South Korean players of playing time. "Adding somebody so close to the is a little bit dangerous just for team chemistry because the girls have been together for so long," Sarah Murray, the women team's head coach, told reporters Tuesday, according to the news agency. "I think there is damage to our players." Moon acknowledged the joint team isn't likely to greatly boost the team's power and may require lots of effort by the players. "But if South and form one team and compete in the games, that will be an everlasting historic event, which I think will move our people and people around the world," he said. under Un has made sports, and especially success in sporting events, a high priority. While it's not a major winter sports competitor, North Korean athletes have set several records and its women hold a high profile on the scene. When traveling abroad, however, North Korean athletes and coaches tend to cloister themselves away from outsiders when they are not competing or practicing. Defections are likely a concern, along with what their minders might deem to be ideological "contamination," so they are kept under close scrutiny.