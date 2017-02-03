On its 13th birthday, Facebook has a gift for you

This Saturday, February 4, is Facebook's 13th birthday, a day they call Friends Day.

Through friendship, our world grows more connected, powerful things can happen, and lives and communities can be changed. Today, connecting is more important than ever.

The team will be sharing some stories of powerful connections made in their community, as well as launching products to celebrate and encouraging people to take time to connect with their friends.

Inspirational stories of friendship

This week, hosted an event at Menlo Park in the United States. Members of the community who've been using Groups to connect with friends around the world joined to share their stories.

The team spoke with them about the powerful impact of and how technology makes it easier than ever to build truly global communities.

Your video

This week you may see your personalised video at the top of your News Feed in celebration of Friends Day. This video is a compilation of your friends and the memories you've shared together.

You can spark a conversation with your friends by sharing your video, as well as other photos and stories about using #friendsday.

Say Hi with GIFs

For a fun and easy way to start conversations with friends, Messenger will highlight friendship-themed GIFs.

This Friends Day, celebrate by taking time to connect with your friends and share these moments using #friendsday.