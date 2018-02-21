On social media, lax enforcement lets impostor accounts thrive

Facebook requires proof of identity to shut down an impostor account but none to set one up

The income boom enjoyed by people born When Hilary Mason, a data scientist and entrepreneur, discovered that dozens of automated “bot” accounts had sprung up to impersonate her on Twitter, she immediately set out to stop them. She filed dozens of complaints with Twitter, repeatedly submitting copies of her driver’s licence to prove her identity. She reached out to friends who worked at the company. But days later, many of the fake accounts remained active, even though virtually identical ones had been shut down.

Millions of accounts impersonating real people roam platforms, promoting commercial products and celebrities, attacking political candidates and sowing discord.

Yet companies often fail to vigorously enforce their own policies against impersonation, an examination by The New York Times found, enabling the spread of and propaganda — and allowing a global black market in social identities to thrive on their platforms.

and require proof of identity to shut down an impostor account but none to set one up. And even as accounts evolve into something akin to virtual passports — for shopping, political activity and even gaining access to government services — companies have devised their own rules and standards, with little oversight or regulation from Washington. “These companies have, in a lot of ways, assigned themselves to be validators of your identity,” said Jillian York, an official at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which advocates digital privacy protections. “But the vast majority of users have no access to any due process, no access to any kind of customer service — and no means of appealing any kind of decision.”

