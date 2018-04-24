JUST IN
Once an industry joke, electric buses start to dent oil demand

Buses with battery-powered motors are a serious matter with the potential to revolutionize city transport

Electric buses were seen as a joke at an industry conference in Belgium seven years ago when the Chinese manufacturer BYD Co. showed an early model. “Everyone was laughing at BYD for making a toy,” recalled Isbrand Ho, the Shenzhen-based company’s managing director in Europe. “And look now. Everyone has one.” Buses with battery-powered motors are a serious matter with the potential to revolutionize city transport — and add to the forces reshaping the energy industry. With China leading the way, making the traditional smog-belching diesel behemoth run on electricity is starting to eat away at fossil fuel demand.

Tue, April 24 2018.

