One awful day ruins week for S&P 500 on Trump drama gets serious

The Trump trade had its first major test as investors sold down at the fastest rate since before the election on Wednesday. It may not have broken the S&P 500’s momentum, but it certainly made a dent.

Investors navigated a swarm of headlines from the The biggest revelation, reports that President asked former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey to drop the bureau’s investigation into ties between the administration and Russia, sent reeling as the posted its worst day since September.

Yet were quick to rebound with back-to-back advances that brought the weekly move in the benchmark gauge to just a 0.4 per cent dip. The Dow Jones Industrial average also declined, erasing 92 points to end the five days at 20,804.84.

The biggest gain came on Friday as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he thought Trump’s decision to fire Comey was the right call. The trimmed its gains following reports that investigators are focusing on a current official and that Trump told Russian diplomats that firing Comey relieved “great pressure” on him.

Industry groups that were the hallmark of the Trump bump were among the hardest hit, with financial shares the worst-performing sector, dropping 1 per cent for the week. Industrial lost 0.2 per cent.

Bloomberg