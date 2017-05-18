One dead, 19 injured as car hits people in New York's Times Square

New York police ruled out any terror-related threat

New York police ruled out any terror-related threat

A car struck pedestrians in New York's on Thursday, killing one and injuring 19 people in one of the most popular tourists spots in Manhattan, police said.



Ruling out terror-related threat, police spokesman said, "Preliminarily, it looks more like a vehicle accident than anything else."



Police confirmed only that there were "multiple injuries."



The vehicle was on fire, the AFP photographer said. A maroon sedan vehicle lay partially upended on its side on the sidewalk with smoke and isolated flames spewing out of the hood, photographs on social media showed.



is typically packed with tourists and office workers. It lies in the heart of Midtown Manhattan and leads to Broadway, New York's famed theatre district.

AFP/PTI