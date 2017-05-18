One dead, 19 injured as car hits people in New York's Times Square

-
A car struck pedestrians in New York's Times Square on Thursday, killing one and injuring 19 people in one of the most popular tourists spots in Manhattan, police said.
Ruling out terror-related threat, New York police spokesman said, "Preliminarily, it looks more like a vehicle accident than anything else."
Police confirmed only that there were "multiple injuries."
The vehicle was on fire, the AFP photographer said. A maroon sedan vehicle lay partially upended on its side on the sidewalk with smoke and isolated flames spewing out of the hood, photographs on social media showed.
Times Square is typically packed with tourists and office workers. It lies in the heart of Midtown Manhattan and leads to Broadway, New York's famed theatre district.
