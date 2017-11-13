JUST IN
ASEAN summit: China questions its exclusion from quadrilateral meet
OPEC forecasts tighter oil market in 2018 as demand grows, supply falls

In a monthly report, the OPEC said the world would need 33.42 million bpd of OPEC crude next year, up 360,000 bpd from its previous forecast

Reuters  |  London 

OPEC says winning battle to end oil glut OPEC-MEETING The OPEC logo is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
OPEC on Monday forecast higher demand for its oil in 2018 and said its production-cutting deal with rival producers was reducing excess oil in storage, pointing to an even tighter global market next year.

In a monthly report, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said the world would need 33.42 million barrels per day (bpd) of OPEC crude next year, up 360,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

The 14-country producer group also said its oil output in October, as assessed by secondary sources, came in below the 2018 demand forecast at 32.59 million bpd, a drop of about 150,000 bpd from September.

The report points to a supply deficit next year if OPEC keeps pumping at October's rate.
