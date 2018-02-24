OPEC, its allies may see oil output cuts easing in 2019: Saudi Arabia

and its allies, including Russia, may next year ease the crude-output curbs that have helped prices recover from the worst crash in a generation, according to Saudi Arabia’s minister. With the market moving toward equilibrium and bloated inventories shrinking, the next step for global producers will be to phase out the reductions, Khalid Al-Falih said.

The nations taking part in the supply curbs are currently studying what a crude re-balancing will entail, and will announce their next steps once that’s analysed, he said.