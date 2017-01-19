Opec oil output to come down in January: IEA

Steeper cuts would come this month as many producers move to implement the agreed reductions

Steeper cuts would come this month as many producers move to implement the agreed reductions

Steeper cuts in production are likely this month as producers increasingly implement a recent landmark deal aimed at stabilising prices, the said on Thursday.



"Initial indications are that a steeper (month-on-month) decline may be on the way in January," said the International Energy Agency, which analyses energy markets for major consuming nations.



Under a landmark deal on November 30, aimed at reducing a global supply glut that depressed prices, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is meant to slash its output ceiling by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd, effective January 1.



On Wednesday, the cartel had said that its production fell in December but remains well above levels envisaged the deal.



However, steeper cuts would come this month as and nearby producers move to implement the agreed reductions, the said.



"Opec's elevated supply during 2016 helped push global stocks to record levels and the explicit aim ... Of the deal is to speed the market's return to balance by working off the excess," the said.



"Coordinated action with non-Opec countries... Could hasten the process."



The said the output cuts "have entered their probation period and it is far too soon to see what level of compliance has been achieved."



"The coming weeks will provide more clarity."



In the meantime, the said it had revised upwards its estimate for global demand growth in 2016 and now saw growth at 1.5 mbd, "with most of the revision contributed by stronger European demand."



"In 2017, however, we still expect the rate of growth for global demand to fall back to 1.3 mbd," it continued.



"The prospect of higher product prices — assuming that the cost of rises in 2017 — plus the possibility of a stronger US dollar are factors behind our reduced demand growth outlook for this year.

AFP | PTI