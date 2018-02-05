Opposition leaders detained as Maldives president declares 15-day emergency

Opposition leaders across the are being rounded up and placed under detention as draconian measures are being put in place by Early Monday evening Yameen declared a for 15 days.

Yameen, who has been defying Supreme Court's orders on releasing former Mohamed Nasheed, and free eight other political opponents from prison, has now given sweeping powers to security forces in the country, which is facing widespread domestic protests against the

According to the local media reports, Maldives' Azima Shakoor read the announcement on state television.

A Member of Parliament (MP) took to Twitter to inform that an emergency has been declared in the

" has just Declared State of Emergency," he tweeted.

Ahmed Mahloof, the spokesperson of Joint Opposition, told ANI that "He's ( Yameen) playing his last card and his game is over."

said, "All basic rights suspended. Security forces have sweeping powers to arrest and search."

"This was expected and the only card left for is this.

Also according to article 258 of constitution can cancel State of Emergency," a senior opposition leader said.

Ambassador of the to and the informed on Twitter that he spoke with the Chief Justice to reiterate U. S. support for democratic freedoms.

"I spoke tonight with Chief Justice Saeed to reiterate U. S. support for democratic freedoms, human rights, and #RuleofLaw in # Any robust #Democracy requires a judiciary that functions without hindrance or intimidation," he tweeted.

On Monday morning, capital Male remained tense, with the opposition and general public unrelentingly asking Yameen to step down and allow a new leadership to take charge.