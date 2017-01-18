US tech giant Corp on Wednesday denied its layoff of a R&D team in was linked to US President-elected Donald Trump's pledge to create jobs at home, stating the decision was made to further its business restructuring efforts.

"As the global market for Oracle's Solaris (operating system) shrinks, the company is now refocusing on cloud services to better adapt to changes," Li Yingyan, the public relations manager at Oracle's office, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Li's comment followed a protest on Wednesday in by some of Oracle's staff, who accused the company of discriminating against Chinese employees.

On Friday night, sent an e-mail to the roughly 200 employees of its storage and operating system unit in Beijing, asking them to leave before March 31, according to sources close to the matter. The e-mail did not provide details on compensation.

" is refocusing more R$D efforts on cloud computing? some product teams in some markets will be eliminated," according to the e-mail, which was signed by Bill Nesheim, vice president of Solaris Platform Engineering.

However, most of the laid-off employees didn't buy the explanation.

An employee who only spoke on the condition of anonymity described the move as "a cut-off to retain job opportunities for the people in the US".

"The Solaris unit may have posted a lower-than-expected performance last year, but the storage group is making lucrative revenues.

" does need IT staff to continue offering its storage service, so most of our jobs will be transferred to US engineers," the employees said.

However, Li said the layoffs are part of the company's global plan to trim its workforce. "We are cutting employees globally, including in the US," she said.

"Meanwhile, we have still hired more than 5,000 people in China and the employees being eliminated this time are actually fewer than 200, most of whom do not have expertise in cloud computing."

Li also noted that to further develop its cloud business, is now recruiting in China.

"We will scale up our investment and marketing efforts in China," he said.

In December, Silicon Valley executives met Trump in New York. The co-CEO of Oracle, Safra Catz, later joined Trumps' transition team.