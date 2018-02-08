Over 100 pro-regime Syrian fighters killed by US-led coalition: US official

The US-led coalition killed at least 100 regime and allied fighters in retaliation for an attack in eastern Syria, a US said, in one of the deadliest incidents of its kind. The flare-up lasted into the small hours of Thursday and was sparked by an attack on positions held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in province. The clash came against a backdrop of escalating tensions between and over an uptick in the suspected use of by the regime and allied militia. According to the US Central Command, coalition advisers were also present at the site of the attack late on Tuesday. "The coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression," it said. "We estimate more than 100 Syrian pro-regime forces were killed while engaging and coalition forces," while one member was wounded, a US said on condition of anonymity. The and the coalition targeted the attacking forces with air and artillery strikes after "20 to 30 artillery and tank rounds landed within 500 metres (yards) of the headquarters location," the said. According to the for Human Rights, which only confirmed 20 dead among regime and allied forces, the initial attack took place near The town lies along the Euphrates river, southeast of the provincial capital of "Regime forces struck positions in several villages and an with artillery fire," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitoring group, said. "The responded with artillery fire on regime positions in the town of before the intervention of coalition forces," he said. Regime and fighters were involved in several skirmishes in the area last year, as they each conducted parallel operations against some of the Islamic State jihadist group's last bastions.