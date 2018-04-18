Over 300, including foreigners, given death penalty in Iraq for IS links

Iraqi courts have sentenced to death a total of more than 300 people, including dozens of foreigners, for belonging to the terror group (IS), judicial sources said Wednesday.

The suspects are being tried by two courts, one near the former jihadi stronghold of Mosul, in northern Iraq, and another in which dealing notably with foreigners and women.

Since January in the capital, 97 foreign nationals have been condemned to death and 185 to life in prison, according to a judicial source.

Most of the women sentenced were from and republics of the former

In January, an condemned a German woman to death after finding her guilty of belonging to while on Tuesday, a French woman was sentenced to life in prison.

At the near Mosul, 212 people have been sentenced to death, 150 to life in prison and 341 to other jails terms, said in a statement.

"It has been proven that they carried out criminal actions at public hearings conducted in accordance with the law during which the convicts' rights were guaranteed," he said.

declared victory in December against -- also known as -- which at one point controlled a third of the country.

On Monday, the justice ministry said 11 people convicted of terrorism-related charges had been executed in Iraq, which according to New York-based the world's number four

"These executions follow rushed trials of suspects which are riddled with due process violations, including convictions based solely on confessions which are sometimes extracted by torture," said HRW senior

"Iraq's mishandling of the trials not only denies victims real justice, but also risks sending innocent Iraqis to their deaths.