Over 32 missing after oil tanker collision with bulk freighter in China

32 crew members have gone missing after an oil tanker collided with a bulk freighter in China's eastern coast.

The missing crew members include 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.

The collision occurred on Saturday night in waters about 160 sea miles east of the Yangtze River's estuary, Xinhua news agency reported citing China's Ministry of Transport.

According to the ministry, all the Chinese nationals on the bulk freighter have been rescued.

Eight vessels have dispatched by the Chinese maritime authorities for search and rescue operation.

South Korea has dispatched a coast guard ship and a fixed-wing aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation.