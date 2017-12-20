JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Wall St takes a breather as tax bill moves closer to being signed into law
Business Standard

Over 9,000 died in battle with Islamic State group for Mosul

Iraqi or coalition forces are responsible for at least 3,200 civilian deaths between October 2016 and the fall of IS in July 2017

AP | PTI  |  Mosul 

Mosul : Iraqi Special Forces soldiers celebrate after reaching the bank of the Tigris river as their fight against Islamic State militants continues in parts of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017. File photo: AP/PTI
Mosul : Iraqi Special Forces soldiers celebrate after reaching the bank of the Tigris river as their fight against Islamic State militants continues in parts of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017. File photo: AP/PTI

An Associated Press investigation has found that between 9,000 and 11,000 civilians died in the final battle to drive Islamic State extremists out of the Iraqi city of Mosul.

That's a civilian casualty rate nearly 10 times higher than what has been previously reported.


The deaths are acknowledged neither by the coalition, the Iraqi government nor the Islamic State group's self-styled caliphate.

Iraqi or coalition forces are responsible for at least 3,200 civilian deaths between October 2016 and the fall of IS in July 2017.

The AP investigation cross-referenced morgue lists and multiple databases from non-governmental organisations. Most of those victims are simply described as "crushed" in health ministry reports.

The coalition, which hasn't sent anyone into Mosul to investigate, acknowledges responsibility for only 326 of the deaths.

First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements