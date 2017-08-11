Owzat, 13-year-old bowler takes six wickets in an over

A 13-year-old schoolboy cricketer in has taken six wickets in six balls, all of them clean bowled.



produced his match-winning performance this week for Philadelphia Club's Under-13s, based near Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear in north-east



His family were all on hand to witness his remarkable achievement, with father Stephen having the best view of all -- he was umpiring at the bowler's end at the time.Meanwhile, mother Helen was the first person to record her son's feat as she was scoring the match, while Luke's younger brother Matthew was fielding and grandfather Glenn was watching from the boundary."It was surreal," said Stephen Robinson, who plays for the senior side. "I have been playing for 30 years and have taken hat-tricks but never anything like this.