Painting Singapore in new colours

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is looking to blur the line between business and pleasure travel, as it brings the global rebranding campaign to India. The (STB) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) have come together to market Singapore internationally with the slogan ‘Passion Made Possible’.

Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive (Marketing), Singapore Tourism Board said, “The objectives between trade and tourism might differ on the surface but when you look one layer below, it’s the same country. It has got to be the same story, history ...