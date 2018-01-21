Pak a safe haven for Saeed, terrorists: UNSC team to check ground realities

Amid mounting global pressure on to act against attack mastermind and entities linked to him, a team will visit the country this week for an assessment of Islamabad's compliance with the world body's sanctions regime. The two-day visit of the UN Security Council's sanctions monitoring team will begin on Thursday. "The monitoring team of the UNSC 1267 will be here on January 25 and 26," a senior Pakistani was quoted as saying by Dawn. The UN monitoring team's visit is taking place amid increasing pressure on from the US and with respect to the inadequate implementation of the sanctions on Saeed and entities linked to him. However, Pakistani officials, insist that the trip is a routine visit. Saeed was listed under Resolution 1267 in December 2008. On Friday, the said it has told clearly to that Saeed is a "terrorist" and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, reacting strongly to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's remarks that there was no case against the attack mastermind. State Department said: "He is listed by the UNSC 1267, the Al-Qaeda for targeted sanctions due to his affiliation with Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is a designated foreign terror organisation." "We believe that he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Nauert had said. Saeed, the of the (JuD), was released from house arrest in in November. The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people.

It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. "The terms of reference of the monitoring team for visit are not publicly known, but as per its general mandate it assists the 1267 Committee in keeping an eye on the freezing of the financial assets of listed persons and entities and checking provision of training and other material to them and their travel," the paper said. The UNSC monitoring team intimates instances of non-compliance to the committee through its reports. At the same time, it also advises and assists member states on implementation of the regime. has remained under the scanner over allegations by the US and about the UNSC sanctions not being fully implemented, the paper said. The has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.