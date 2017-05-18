Pak economy surpasses $300 billion: Media report

5.3% growth was achieved on back of recovery in agriculture sector and services sector

achieved the highest annual growth of 5.3 per cent in a decade and the size of the country's has surpassed $300 billion, a media report said on Thursday.



The 5.3 per cent growth was achieved on the back of recovery in the agriculture sector and better-than-expected performance in the services sector.



Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the monetary value of all goods and services produced in one year, is projected to have grown at a rate of 5.28 per cent during the financial year 2016- 17 ending on June 30, National Accounts Committee (NAC) said.



However, the figure is provisional and subject to variations once the final are available at the end of the financial year.



At 5.3 per cent, Pakistan's economic growth has finally attained the pace it had before the crisis hit the country in 2008, 'The Express Tribune' reported.



For the next financial year 2017-18, the has set the growth target at six per cent.



As a result of over five per cent growth rate, the nominal size of Pakistan's increased to $304.4 billion.



Slightly over two-thirds of the growth - 67 per cent to be precise - came from the services sector, which performed even better than the estimates.



The achieved services and agriculture sectors growth targets but missed the industrial sector growth target despite heavy focus on it.



After witnessing flat growth in the previous financial year, the agriculture sector this time performed better due to exceptional growth in forestry and better performance of major important crops.



The sector grew at a pace of 3.5 per cent, equivalent to the annual target.



The missed all its targets set for the industrial sector despite having the most favoured status.



The output of large-scale manufacturing stood at 4.9 per cent, below the official target while small-scale manufacturing grew to 8.1 per cent. Mining and quarrying sub sector grew only 1.3 per cent against a target of 7.4 per cent.



The construction sector grew at a pace of nine per cent but missed the target of 15.2 per cent.



The services sector, which accounts for more than half the economy, grew by almost six per cent against a target of 5.7 per cent.



Aided by heavy borrowing and an increase in the money supply, the financial services sector and services beat expectations.



Wholesale and retail trade posted 6.8 per cent growth against a target of 5.5 per cent.



Transport, storage & communication sub sector saw 3.9 per cent growth.



Finance and insurance witnessed 10.8 per cent growth against a target of 7.2 per cent.

Press Trust of India