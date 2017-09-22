Pak's anti-graft body freezes accounts, properties of Nawaz Sharif & family

Pakistan's top anti-graft body on Friday froze the and seized the properties of ousted prime minister and his family members who are facing and charges.



Sharif, 67, stepped down after a Supreme Court bench disqualified him on July 28 from continuing in his office for dishonesty in the scandal and ruled that cases be filed against him and his children.



The Accountability Court, which is hearing the cases against the family, today summoned Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law capt (retd) Safdar to appear before it on September 26.The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) displayed the summons and property attachment notices on the Sharifs' residence in Raiwind.along with his children is in to see his ailing wife Kulsoom.There are speculations that the family may not return to face the NAB cases. The ruling PML-N, however, insisted that would return once his wife's health improves."We have written to the State Bank of (SBP) and commercial banks requesting them that since and his children and son-in-law Safdar are facing the NAB references, their may be cautioned," a NAB official told PTI today.