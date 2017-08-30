Pak sets up committee to formulate measures after US criticism

Pakistan's top-level security forum today set up a special committee to formulate measures in the wake of scathing criticism by the about militant safe havens and presence of Afghan in the country.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the 13th meeting of the (NSC) held at PM House.



According to a statement by the Prime Minister's office, the meeting reviewed the internal and external security situation as well as threats and challenges to national security in the evolving regional and global context.It said President Donald Trump's policy on South Asia was also discussed and the meeting "decided to set up an inter-agency sub-committee to make specific proposals" for consideration in the next meeting of the NSC.The sub-committee should also take up the recommendations of the forthcoming Envoys' Conference of select missions scheduled for September 5 to 7.The NSC also reviewed the armed forces development plan and "decided to keep a robust defence posture to ensure national security in a challenging environment".The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khurrum Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Director General ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, Army, naval and air chiefs among others.It was the second NSC meeting since Trump unveiled his new Afghan policy in which he severely criticised Pakistan for hosting terror safe heavens and supporting terrorist organisations.