Pak using India involvement in Afghanistan as 'excuse' to support terrorists: US

is using a perceived threat of encirclement by as an "excuse" to continue its support to terrorists, a administration official has said, dismissing concerns over Indian development activities in the war-torn country.



"What is doing in is not a threat to They're not building military bases. They're not deploying troops," National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Michael Anton said yesterday.



This is an "excuse" on the part of Pakistan, Politico quoted Anton as saying."In the worst case," the administration official said, the Pakistani has been guilty of "active direct support" for terrorist groups."(Indians) are not doing the things that would constitute encirclement, for lack of a better term, which is one of the things that the Pakistani's complain about," he said.His comments came after US President Donald laid out his policy for and the larger South Asian region. sought a greater involvement from while criticising for tolerating terrorist safe havens and for its support to terrorists.The US president has preferred a regional approach for peace in and said the US "can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond."Pakistan's foreign office reacted to Trump's announcement of the new strategy, saying the threat to peace and security "cannot be isolated from the complex interplay of geopolitics, continued existence of festering disputes and pursuit of hegemonic policies.""Non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary obstacle to peace and stability in the region."The foreign office asked the US to work with to eradicate terrorism, instead of relying on the "false narrative of safe havens.