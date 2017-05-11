TRENDING ON BS
Pakistan accuses India of ceasefire violation along LoC

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan on Thursday accused India of violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and said a man was killed and three others were injured in the alleged firing.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria tweeted that India violated the ceasefire agreement in Tandar, Sabzkot, Khuiratta, Baron, Bagsar and Khanjar areas early today.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kotli, a town in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz, said that shelling allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force killed one and injured two others in Sabzkot, Dawn reported.

"A mortar shell pierced through the concrete roof of one house in Sabzkot village at about 2am, killing one and injuring two others while they were asleep," Sarfraz said.

Sabzkot village is located closest to the Charhoi sector in Kotli district.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan, 18, and the injured were his 14-year-old sibling Kamran and 80-year old grandmother Wilayat Begum.

They were rushed to district headquarters hospital in the neighbouring Mirpur district, the SSP said.

He said another person - Raja Aziz, 75 - was injured in the Tayin village of Khuiratta sector, also in Kotli district.

The SSP said there had been intense shelling through the night, but the intensity receded in the morning.

Four persons from the same family were injured last week in Nakyal sector of Kotli district after a shell hit their house in the Dharoti Mohra village.

